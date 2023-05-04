Sometimes the cultural reevaluation of a film can go both ways: For as much as viewers can say “Yes, this movie is actually good,” they can also say “We see now it’s incredibly problematic.” Such is the case with director Kevin Smith’s 1997 feature “Chasing Amy,” which tells the story of a straight man (played by Ben Affleck) falling in love with a lesbian (played by Joey Lauren Adams).

As director Sav Rodgers’ documentary, “Chasing Chasing Amy” explores in its first trailer: Can one enjoy a film that falls into stereotypes as often as it breaks them?

“Chasing Chasing Amy” isn’t just a look at the Smith film but how it influenced Rodgers own journey of self-discovery. By looking at the film’s polarizing depiction of sexuality and gender, both in the wake of its initial release and today, Rodgers looks at how his own life has been altered. Smith himself is featured in the doc, as well as screenwriter Guinevere Turner (“American Psycho”), filmmaker Andrew Ahn (“Spa Night”) and Adams herself.

“The journey of making ‘Chasing Chasing Amy’ has been eye-opening in so many ways. When I was younger, I felt like I had to defend my connection with ‘Chasing Amy’ to other LGBTQ+ people despite its deeply personal significance,” Rodgers said in a statement. “This movie that saved my life also holds a controversial history in queer film canon. I hope ‘Chasing Chasing Amy’ and its making shows that things can be complicated, as can people, and the relationship we have with the movies we grow up with can be that, too.”

Smith’s feature gave the director a shot of legitimacy, after coming out with his 1994 Sundance hit “Clerks” and following that up with the critically maligned “Mallrats” in 1995. The film grossed $12 million on a budget of $250,000. Adams would be nominated for a Golden Globe in 1998 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

“Chasing Chasing Amy” is a Professional Amateur, Yeehaw Pictures and Spacestation production. Alex Schmider, Carrie Radigan, Lela Meadow-Conner, Matthew C. Mills and Sav Rodgers serve as Producers, with Jeffrey Weber, Chris Vivion, Tyler J. Emerson, Anthony Pedone, Drew E. Burbridge, and Yana Burhrer-Tavanier as Executive Producers, Sharika Ajaikumar as Editor, and with an original score composed by Jordi Nus. Directed by Sav Rodgers.

The documentary will get its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

You can watch the full trailer above.