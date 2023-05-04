john-wick-chapter-4-keanu-reeves

Lionsgate

‘John Wick 4’ Box Office Speeds Past $400 Million Worldwide and ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Keeps Rising

by | May 4, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

The horror sequel, initially intended for HBO Max, will soon be the top earner in the long-running franchise

Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” passed $400 million worldwide this week, a first for the R-rated, Keanu Reeves-starring action series that puts it in contention to become a top-earning franchise — a win that the studio greatly needed to meet Wall Street’s lofty expectations.

The fourth installment has already earned more — $176 million and counting — domestically than “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” Cruciallly, though, what’s letting it far outpace the previous film is the $226 million it has earned overseas, 43% more than the $157 million earned by “Chapter 3.”

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

