Chelsea Bradshaw and Jessica Pugh Launch Featherweight Pictures Banner

Former Kroll & Co. executives Chelsea Bradshaw and Jessica Pugh have launched a new banner called Featherweight Pictures, the duo announced on Tuesday.

Addtionally, Amazon MGM Studios has optioned film rights to Rebecca Serle’s “Expiration Dates” and television rights to Elin Hilderbrand’s “The Hotel Nantucket” – both of which are in development and will be produced by Featherweight.

Featherweight will produce “Expiration Dates” alongside Belletrist’s Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski and executive producers David Stone and Serle with Roberts attached to star.

“Expiration Dates” centers on a woman who receives paper slips from the universe with the date her relationship will expire. When a man comes along and defies the pattern, she begins to question her predetermined timeline.

Featherweight will produce “The Hotel Nantucket” alongside Gina Girolamo’s Strega Stories. The series will follow the ups and downs of the staff of the once fabulous Hotel Nantucket as it opens for its first season in decades.

Along with those two projects, Featherweight will be bringing over a host of other projects for their slate, such as a feature adaptation of the upcoming novel “Follow Me” by Elizabeth Rose Quinn that is also in development at Amazon MGM. Adele Lim is attached to write and direct, and Featherweight will produce with 100 Tigers.

Other titles include the “Untitled Lisa Howard Project,” which Featherweight is producing alongside Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave.

Bradshaw and Pugh previously ran Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co. for the tenure of the company’s deal with Amazon MGM and “look forward to building on their success at Kroll & Co. and continuing to uplift and push forward female-driven stories and content.”

Featherweight Pictures is repped by Lauren Bishow of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Deadline first reported the news.