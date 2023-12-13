Chelsey Summey Jumps to Warner Bros. Discovery as Communications Senior VP in Film Group

Chelsey Summey has joined joined Warner Bros. Discovery as senior VP of communications for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, where she will support internal communications and external media relations, including for Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and newly rebranded Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, the studio said Wednesday.

Summey will report to Katie Martin Kelley, executive VP of communications of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Summey comes to Warner Bros. Discovery from Amazon MGM Studios, where she served as head of corporate communications for the studio’s film group.

“Chelsey is among the very best communication executives working in our industry today and we are thrilled she is joining the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group at a time when Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdy are continuing their commitment to theatrical, and we look towards the exciting slate ahead for the film division,” Martin Kelley said in a statement to The Wrap.

Prior to joining Amazon, Summey spent nearly a decade at 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) where she most recently served as senior VP of corporate communications, overseeing media relations, executive communications, corporate events, talent relations and awards campaign strategy for the studio, as well as the daily operations of the global communications team.

While at Fox, she worked on several award-winning and blockbuster movies, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2,” “The Greatest Showman,” “The Martian,” “The Revenant,” “Hidden Figures,” “Life of Pi,” and the “Ice Age” franchise, among many others. During her tenure, she also played an integral role in developing and leading the studio’s crisis communications strategy.

Before Fox, she held a variety of corporate communications and publicity roles at both Paramount Pictures and CAA.