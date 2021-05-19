Cher Biopic in the Works at Universal With Script by Eric Roth

On the eve of her 75th birthday, Cher tweeted out the news that a biopic about her life is in the works at Universal with Oscar winning screenwriter Eric Roth set to write the script.

The film will be produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, the duo behind the “Mamma Mia!” franchise, alongside Cher. Cher appeared in 2018’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Cher tweeted, “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT.”

Roth is a two time Oscar winning screenwriter who got his first statuette for writing 1995’s “Forest Gump” and his second writing 2018’s “A Star is Born.” Roth most recently wrote “Killers on the Flower Moon” which is currently in production and being directed by Martin Scorsese. Roth also co-wrote “Dune” which will be released on October 1.

In 1988, Cher won an Academy Award for her role in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck.” She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 1984 for her turn in the Mike Nichols drama “Silkwood.” As a singer Cher was the first artist to have a No. 1 single on a Billboard chart in each decade from the 1960s to the 2010s.

Deadline first reported the news.