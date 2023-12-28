Cher Files for Conservatorship of Adult Son, Citing ‘Mental Health and Substance Abuse’

The singer and actress accuses son Elijah Blue Allman’s wife of enabling his long-standing struggle with addiction

Cher with son Elijah Blue Allman in 2001 (Credit: Getty Images)
Cher filed for conservatorship of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman on Wednesday, citing his ongoing substance abuse issues and “tumultuous” relationship with his estranged wife, who the singer and actress claims “actively works” to keep him from getting clean and sober.

In documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by TheWrap, the 77-year-old Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner sought a temporary conservatorship over the estate of her son, stating that he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.” She parented Allman with her second husband, the late musician Gregg Allman.

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” the court paperwork states.

Some of the details supporting the claims were submitted confidentially to the court to protect Allman’s privacy. The public paperwork does not reveal the value of the trust.

The application sought to bypass Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela “Angie” King, from being appointed as a conservator, claiming she fuels and enables his addiction.

“Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises,” the filing states. “Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela is
not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”

Documents continue to claim that King recently checked Allman out of a treatment center where he was undergoing care, and state she “is not entitled to appointment as conservator of Elijah’s estate unless the court finds, by clear and convincing evidence, that such appointment would be in Elijah’s best interest.

“It is not,” the filing continues. “Indeed, it would be unsafe for Elijah and his estate because [Cher] is informed and believes that the appointment
of Angela as conservator of Elijah’s estate would result in the immediate loss or
dissipation of Elijah’s assets for self-destructive purposes.”

Cher states that she has”worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

A hearing for a temporary order is currently set for Jan. 5. The paperwork states that Cher does not know if Allman will attend the hearing.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

