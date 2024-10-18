Liam Payne’s Ex, Cheryl Cole, Calls Out ‘Media Exploitation’ of Singer’s Death: ‘We Have Lost a Human Being’

Singer and former “The X Factor” judge Cheryl Cole called media outlets out for taking advantage of ex-partner Liam Payne’s sudden death when they posted cropped photos of his lifeless body.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cole, who shares 7-year-old son Bear with Payne, wrote on Instagram Friday. The message, accompanied by an image of her ex lying in bed with their baby boy, is her first public statement since the One Direction singer’s death on Wednesday.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days,” she continued. “It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

Cole’s remarks come after TMZ posted images of Payne’s dead body after he fell from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The outlet received instant criticism online, prompting it to remove the photos from its coverage.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” Cole said.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces,” she concluded. “Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam a little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in peace at last.”

Cole was a judge on Season 7 of the original “X Factor” in the U.K. in 2010, when Payne and his One Direction bandmates placed 3rd. The former pair dated from 2016-18 and welcomed son Bear in March 2017. Payne died Wednesday at age 31.

On Thursday, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik issued a joint statement mourning their late bandmate (they have since each shared their own personal tributes as well).

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” they wrote. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”



