Shooting Near ‘Chicago Fire’ Set Halts Production

Another Chicago-based set has been impacted by gunfire.

On Wednesday, filming on “Chicago Fire” was disrupted by a nearby shooting, which halted production for the day and triggered NBC’s security protocols. No one on the production was involved or injured, TheWrap has confirmed.

According to a local report, the full cast was on-scene, and three cameras were rolling when the gunfire broke out around 1:45 p.m. CT. The incident took place as exterior shots were being filmed at A.A. Rayner and Son’s Funeral Home, 5911 West Madison.

The Chicago Police department said the suspect was an unknown offender, who was armed with a handgun and “shot at a group of people standing in the 5900 block of W. Madison.” No one was struck and the offender fled in a dark color SUV. Area 4 detectives are currently investigating.

Twitter account @filming_chicago, which keeps track of ongoing productions in the area, also spread the news. It is unclear when production on the One Chicago show will resume.

The incident is unfortunately the third such occurrence for TV productions in the area.

Back in July, FX’s “Justified: City Primeval” was disrupted after a car shootout broke through filming barricades, prompting Sony (which is behind the project) to bolster security with an ex-military team comprising Navy SEALs and Army Rangers. The same day “City Primeval” halted production, another Dick Wolf show, “Chicago Med,” reported bullets going through a fence and hitting a trailer, per Deadline.

No one was injured in either case, and the two incidents were not believed to be related. In August, the “City Primeval” set was once again disrupted after an individual lit and threw an object onto set, which did not explode or cause any injuries.

“Chicago Fire” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. The first installment in the “Chicago” franchise stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith and Eamonn Walker. Executive producers are Dick Wolf, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Reza Tabrizi, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski, as well as Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, who created the series.

“Chicago Fire” Season 11 will premiere on NBC on Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, right after “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. ET/PT and before “Chicago P.D.” at 10 p.m. ET/PT.