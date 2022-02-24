NBC Boasts Wednesday’s Top 3 Shows With ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago PD’

“Med” was first — both in terms of its time slot and performance

CBS’ reality competitions, “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race,” did enough for the network to finish second.

NBC put on primetime’s three best shows Wednesday night. “Chicago Med” was No. 1 overall with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.9 million total viewers.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. The network’s “Chicago” franchise dominated viewership during primetime.

“Chicago Med” started off at 8 p.m. with a 0.8 rating and 6.9 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” scored a 0.7 rating and 6.7 million total viewers. In the 10 o’clock (ET) hour, “Chicago P.D.” was interrupted by the breaking news that Russia began invading the Ukraine. According to these preliminary numbers, NBC averaged a 0.7 and 5.7 million viewers during what is usually just the “P.D.” hour

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 2.7 million. For CBS, “Celebrity Big Brother” achieved a 0.6 rating and 3.4 million viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Amazing Race” had a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million viewers. At 10 p.m. ET, “Good Sam” was interrupted midway by CBS’ coverage of the Ukraine invasion. That hour averaged a 0.2 rating and 1.6 million viewers.

ABC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, while Fox was fourth with 1.8 million viewers.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” got a 0.5 rating and 3.1 million viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” had a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million viewers. “The Connors” earned a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million viewers at 9 p.m. And at 9:30, “Home Economics” had a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 p.m. ET was cut into for the breaking news. The hour averaged a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers.

For Fox, “I Can See Your Voice” received a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Next Level Chef” had a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 439,000. At 8, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” had a 0.1 rating and 471,000 viewers. “Batwoman” had a 0.1 rating and 407,000 viewers at 9.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.