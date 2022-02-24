Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC

NBC Boasts Wednesday’s Top 3 Shows With ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire’ and ‘Chicago PD’

February 24, 2022

“Med” was first — both in terms of its time slot and performance

NBC put on primetime’s three best shows Wednesday night. “Chicago Med” was No. 1 overall with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.9 million total viewers.

CBS’ reality competitions, “Celebrity Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race,” did enough for the network to finish second.

