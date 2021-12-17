Ratings: Fox’s Football Sacks ‘Station 19,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Big Sky’ Fall Finales

(And everything else on TV)

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 34-28. The game had huge implications for the AFC West standings, and the AFC playoff picture overall.

The fall finales for ABC Thursday dramas “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19” and “Big Sky” were no match for the NFL on Fox Thursday night, according to Nielsen’s time-zone adjusted data. But neither was any other primetime TV program.

Fox was first in ratings with a 4.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 16.3 million. Those numbers have been adjusted for the different time zones and count both the Chiefs-Chargers game and it pre-kickoff show.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 3.8 million. At 8, the “Station 19” midseason finale received a 0.6 and 4.7 million viewers. “Grey’s Anatomy” concluded its fall run at 9 with a 0.6 and 4.2 million viewers. At 10, “Big Sky’s” final episode before winter hiatus had a 0.2 and 2.5 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 3.1 million. The network aired only repeats.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. At 8, the “L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth” special managed a 0.2 and 1.3 million viewers. A re-broadcast of the 2015 movie “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” from 9-11 closed the night with a 0.2 and 1.8 million viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in total viewers with 493,000. At 8, the “Dogs of the Year” special settled for a 0.1 and 611,000 viewers. A new episode of “Legacies” at 9, which featured the exit of series regular Kaylee Bryant, ended the block with a 0.1 and 374,000 viewers.

We do not have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.