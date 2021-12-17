greys anatomy station 10 big sky

ABC

Ratings: Fox’s Football Sacks ‘Station 19,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Big Sky’ Fall Finales

by and | December 17, 2021 @ 1:28 PM

(And everything else on TV)

The fall finales for ABC Thursday dramas “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19” and “Big Sky” were no match for the NFL on Fox Thursday night, according to Nielsen’s time-zone adjusted data. But neither was any other primetime TV program.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 34-28. The game had huge implications for the AFC West standings, and the AFC playoff picture overall.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

cable network ratings wwe

All 124 Cable Channels Ranked by Average Viewership in 2021

Can ‘The Goldbergs’ Survive Jeff Garlin’s Ouster – and Sinking Ratings?
west-side-story-cast

‘West Side Story': Gee, Officer Krupke, Why Was It a Flop?
masked singer survivor finales ratings mr mayor

Ratings: ‘Masked Singer’ and ‘Survivor’ Season Finales Smash NBC Holiday Specials
COVID spider-man far from home

Spider-Man vs. COVID: Can ‘No Way Home’ Hit $1 Billion in Global Box Office During a Pandemic?
sex lives of college girls

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Enters This Week’s List of New In-Demand Shows
new fall tv show ratings

13 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Grand Crew’ to ‘CSI: Vegas’ (Photos)
Grand Crew - Episode Pilot

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Grand Crew’ Doesn’t Have a Grand Debut Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale
univision money heist

Why Univision TV President Isn’t Worried About Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ and Other Spanish-Language Hits
Spider-Man No Way Home

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swing to a $150 Million-Plus Opening?

Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Auto’ Series Premiere Pumps the Brakes After ‘The Voice’