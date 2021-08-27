Chip Gaines Shaves His Head Bald for St. Jude Fundraiser: ‘And Just Like That, It’s Gone!’ (Video)

Chip Gaines’ pandemic hairdo just got a “Fixer Upper” for a great cause.

The home renovation star said goodbye to his flowing red locks for a partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital so it could be made into a wig for kids undergoing cancer treatment.

“I can’t believe it, I’m gonna go bald,” he said in a clip posted to his Instagram. “I’m gonna donate my hair to a great cause called Children with Hair Loss and they’ll turn my hair into a wig for kids going through cancer treatment.”

Gaines was joined at Monument Barber in Waco, Texas by a 16-year-old St. Jude patient named Bailey, who started treatment for bone cancer when he was just 11. The pair met back in 2017 when Gaines had first been buzzed all the way to bald to benefit the hospital’s fundraiser.

According to St. Jude, “additional inches of hair” were trimmed or shaved “for every fundraising milestone that is met.”

“Chip you’ve got great hair,” wife Joanna Gaines said to him just before the cut began. He replied, “You’ve always said it looks disgusting,” which she countered with, “I’ve never seen it this clean.”

“I’m going to be a handsome bald person,” Chip said as Joanna made the initial chop.

As the barber finished her work, Joanna joked, “Hey Chip, are you ready to see your Fixer Upper?” — before he turned around and saw the new look for the first time.

“What?! That is a bald head! I’ve got a lot of feelings, all of the emotions,” he exclaimed.

“And just like that.. it’s gone! All worth it if it means more kids at @stjude get taken care of,” Chip captioned the video. “So we’re going to keep this thing going till midnight.. Tap this video to donate. Hey, @cwhl_org—my hair is on its way to you!”

“Chip-In for Jude” has already raised over $320,000 and counting.