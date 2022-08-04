Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their reach. Select content from their Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max, the first example of Discovery content heading to HBO Max since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Beginning Sept. 30, the Magnolia Network library available on the streamer will include “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “The Lost Kitchen,” “Growing Floret,” “Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern,” “Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” “Maine Cabin Masters” and all five seasons of “Fixer Upper.”

“It’s always been our desire to highlight inspiring, authentic storytelling on Magnolia Network. We’re excited to be able to share these stories now with an even wider audience,” the couple said in a joint statement Thursday.

More Magnolia Network content is expected to be available on HBO Max over the next several months, while the entire library will continue to be available on discovery+ (which is where it is already housed). “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” which debuts in October, will simultaneously launch on both streaming services.

This is the first clear example of Warner Bros. Discovery moving toward bringing the content from HBO Max and discovery+ together.

In a statement, Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said: “Chip and Jo are without a doubt the most beloved duo in the home renovation and lifestyle space, with a legion of fans who have followed them from ‘Fixer Upper’ to the launch of their very own network. We’re so excited to welcome them to the HBO Max family.”

Warner Bros. Discovery also oversees CNN, which will soon be merging its content onto the brand’s platforms as well. Beginning Aug. 19, discovery+ will launch a CNN Originals tab. Subscribers will have access to over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming including “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,” and more.

HLN content will also be available in this hub, including “How It Really Happened,” “Death Row Stories,” “The Hunt with John Walsh and Very Scary People.” Additional programming from CNN Films and CNN Original Series is already available on HBO Max. “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” will also debut on HBO Max this fall.

The CNN Originals hub also appears to be Warner Bros. Discovery’s way of incorporating the news channel’s content into its streaming services following the failed launch of CNN+, which was meant to be dedicated solely to this content. The company shuttered the service less than a month after it debuted.