Chip and Joanna Gaines and Magnolia Network are developing a slate of new family-friendly unscripted programming for Max, with a slew of new shows set to debut in 2024. The new initiative is designed to create a “co-viewing experience in Max for families to watch and enjoy together.”

“Our hope for this network has always been to give families the opportunity to watch authentic, thoughtful storytelling together, so we are thrilled to offer a new expansion of this vision to Max,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement. “These shows will celebrate second chances, risk taking, imagination, perseverance and family connection, with so many more ideas to come.”

Four shows are currently in development, including “Second Chance Stage,” a talent competition series that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside a chance at their big break.

There’s also “Human vs. Hamster,” a “light and irreverent” competition series with groups of people competing directly with hamsters in scaled games of strength, smarts and agility.

“Back to the Frontier” will find families living as 1800s pioneers to test their sgtrength, stamina and sense of humor.

And “Roller Jam” follows skating crews throughout the country who compete to see who will be crowned America’s best roller dancing team.

“We’re excited to unveil a fun and broad slate of new shows intended to bring families together for engaging, playful and inspiring co-viewing experiences,” said Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network. “We recognized a white space in Max for fun, family-friendly content with unique formats and imaginative competition shows. We seized the opportunity to use our storytelling expertise to help bring these concepts to life and are thrilled to partner with Max to build a content offering the whole family will love.”

The Gaines’ Magnolia Network shows began streaming on Max when the combined HBO Max and discovery+ streaming platform launched in May, as audiences flocked to “Fixer Upper, “Magnolia Table” and other reality favorites from the couple.