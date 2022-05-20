Note: The following contains spoilers for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Chip and Dale may be the stars of the new Disney+ original film “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” but it’s another character entirely that seems to be stealing the show. Brace yourselves: Ugly Sonic has returned.

And no, that’s not us being judgmental — his name in this film actually is Ugly Sonic (and he’s voiced by “I Think You Should Leave” star/creator Tim Robinson). Of course, that name stems from the harsh criticism of fans. When the original CG Sonic was unveiled in the first trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog” back in 2019, fans revolted — hard. The backlash was so intense that Paramount actually did go back to the drawing board to redesign the character that was voiced by Ben Schwartz.

But even though Ugly Sonic is gone, he clearly hasn’t been forgotten.

In “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” he appears alongside Dale at FanCon as a washed up animation star, who only attracts fans because he’s the knockoff version of Sonic.

The return of the character design — complete with his jarring human teeth — has fans feeling feelings. They just can’t decide what they are.

Naturally, some are horrified. “Ugly Sonic should be the star of a horror movie right now,” one person tweeted. “He’d be making millions.”

Ugly Sonic should be the star of a horror movie right now



He'd be making millions. pic.twitter.com/y3efPJLed0 — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2022

The ugly Sonic design from the Sonic Movie is dead, he can't hurt you.



The ugly Sonic design: pic.twitter.com/oQCUcPLyIf — 🌺 𝓜𝓲𝓶𝓲 🌺 (@ChesireSquad) May 20, 2022

They actually put Ugly Sonic in the Chip and Dale movie WTF!? pic.twitter.com/jMGVWklRyz — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) May 20, 2022

On the contrary, some fans are absolutely delighted and would like to see more of Robinson as the speedy hedgehog.

I want more of Tim Robinson as Ugly Sonic pic.twitter.com/cxvLCwFn6I — Gus Lanzetta (@GusLanzetta) May 20, 2022

And for some, the appearance of Ugly Sonic actually has them re-evaluating just how ugly the original design back in 2019 was.

“CAN I JUST ADMIT : the Ugly Sonic in Chip and Dale Movie makes 2019 DESIGN LOOK MORE TOLERABLE IN COMPARISON,” one person tweeted incredulously.

CAN I JUST ADMIT : the Ugly Sonic in Chip and Dale Movie makes 2019 DESIGN LOOK MORE TOLERABLE IN COMPARISON — SonicHacki (@SonicHacki) May 20, 2022

You can check out more reactions to Ugly Sonic’s resurgence below.

If Ugly Sonic can be proud of who he is then you can be too. — Weird-O (@Wierd_o78033920) May 20, 2022

Me at the og ugly Sonic https://t.co/v1uo7ay0hK pic.twitter.com/Vgy95lxKg9 — Anny Mation (@MationMiss) May 20, 2022

I love how half of the fanbase is loving ugly sonic being reused and the other half fucking despises it pic.twitter.com/tVF6ZkSElK — existing the being (@existingdebeing) May 20, 2022

somone is voicing ugly sonic and it’s not ben shwartz we are literally in the multiverse right now 😭 — duncan 🦔🖤 (@SHADOWSF0LKLORE) May 17, 2022