Chloe Bennet to Star in E! Rom-Com ‘Married by Mistake’ Coming in March (Video)

E! announced the release dates for three romantic comedy TV movies on Sunday, including “Married by Mistake” starring Chloe Bennet on March 5 at 9 PM ET/PT.



“Married by Mistake” stars Bennet as Riley, a woman whose dream job hopes have fallen through. Despondent, she drowns her sorrows in a night out with her best friend Nate (Anthony Konechny), only for them to find themselves the next morning married in Las Vegas.



With no job prospects on the horizon, Riley moves with Nate to his hometown to take up the family business, playing into their unintended marriage to help her make a name for herself at the new job. But their ruse is challenged when Nate’s ex and older brother also come back to town. Mike Rohl directed the film from a screenplay by Meg Jackson.

Prior to “Married by Mistake,” E! will also air the new rom-coms “Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?” and “Royal Rendezvous” on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 respectively.



True to its meta title, “Why Can’t My Life Be a Rom-Com?” follows a woman named Eliza (Em Haine) who is jobless, fresh off a bad boyfriend and questioning her life decisions, only to find her life becoming something out of a John Hughes film. Desperate to change her life, she flies off with her friend Sofia to the Hamptons, searching for romance with the help of a 50-year-old self-help book. The book works too well, as she finds herself in a love triangle between a rich doctor and a towel boy at a Hamptons hotel.



Cecilia Deacon, Wern Lee, Markian Tarasiuk, Aren Buchholz and Roraigh Falkner also star in the film, with Rich Newey directing from a script by Rob Lotterstein.

“Royal Rendezvous” stars Isabella Gomez as an East L.A. chef invited to cook for a lord’s royal banquet at an Irish manor. The banquet is being held as part of the lord’s plan to convince his grandmother not to sell the manor, though budding romances threaten to derail the plan. Christine Luby directed from a screenplay by Sarah Endsley, based on a story by Heather Provost and Scott Damian.



Watch the trailer for the three films from E! in the clip above.