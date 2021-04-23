chloe zhao forrest whitaker

Forest Whitaker Chloe Zhao at Wrap Sundance dinner, 2015

The Incredible Journey of Chloé Zhao and Other Reasons to Celebrate Diversity at the Oscars

WAXWORD

April 23, 2021 @ 6:15 AM

For those who still think the glass is half-empty, I see it filling up

I remember the first time I met Chloé Zhao. She was this tiny thing who showed up to a private Wrap dinner for directors and writers at the Sundance Film Festival on Main Street in 2015, tucked under the protective arm of Forest Whitaker. 

She was in competition at the festival with her first feature, “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” which Whitaker produced. I remember her and the film especially because it was an unusual combination. Zhao, a Chinese-born filmmaker, telling the story of a Native American family on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, a place I had happened to visit as a reporter and knew to be one of the poorest places on Earth. 

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

