Read the 5-Minute Guided Meditation Led by Chloé Zhao for 2,600 ‘Hamnet’ Audience Members

The benefits of meditation are well known, though often experienced in the quiet solitude of one’s own space.



That was not the case at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of “Hamnet,” where director Chloe Zhao appeared on stage to introduce her movie and then led a sold-out audience of 2,600 attendees through a calming, guided mass-meditation. A week earlier, she similarly engaged a smaller audience at the film’s Telluride world premiere.



In Toronto, the Oscar-winning director of “Nomadland” was joined by the cast of her graceful new film. They included Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, who star as William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, along with 12-year-old Jacobi Jupe, memorable as the Shakespeare family’s son, Hamnet.

Paul Mescal, actor, Jacobi Jupe, actor, Noah Jope, Emily Watson, actress, and Chloé Zhao, director, writer, “Hamnet” at TheWrap’s Portrait Studio during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025 (Photo by Austin Hargrave for TheWrap)

A sure-thing awards contender scheduled to open on Nov. 27, “Hamnet” has elicited an overwhelming tearful reaction from Telluride and Toronto audiences. The film, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, focuses on Agnes and William’s grief and redemption after the loss of their son.



While making the movie in 2024, Zhao explained that she encouraged her actors and crew to share dream interpretations and practice somatic exercises, which are designed to promote awareness of one’s body and surroundings, reducing anxiety and overthinking.



Referring to the cast and crew of “Hamnet,” Zhao said she found great solace in the fact that a group of people, most of them strangers, joined together to form a small community.

“Because as many of us know, the world can be a lonely place sometimes,” she said in a voice both gentle and fully at-the-helm. The audience in the movie theater, likewise, reminded Zhao that “we’re all here with each other and how special that is.”



What follows is the transcript of Zhao’s mediation exercise from the “Hamnet” premiere. Before beginning, she stressed that the practice was “completely optional, completely optional,” but then added with a smile, “It works exactly the same if you just witness.”

We start with looking around this room to see if there’s anything that you haven’t noticed before. Then we look at the people around us. Go to your left, to your right, in front of you and behind as well. And if you’d like, put a hand on the center of your chest. And only if you feel comfortable, gently close your eyes. Let the weight of your body become a little heavier in your seat. And feel the ground underneath your feet. The city of Toronto, holding you safe and strong. And now we’re just gonna take three deep breaths together. On the out-breath, we will sigh out loud. Feel the vibration of our own voice in our chest. And also the vibration of the voices of our neighbors. Breathe in together. And sigh out loud. One more. Breathe in, sigh out. And now on this last one, see if you can find one layer of responsibilities and pressure to drop away from you. Know that you don’t have to carry it alone. We have each other right now. We are all together. Breathe in. And sigh out. And now feel the warmth that has gathered on your palm as it’s against your chest.



Gently, say to ourselves: This is my heart. These are our hearts. All of our emotions and feelings are welcome. And when you are ready, slowly open your eyes. Look around the room again. Look to our left, look to our right, in front, behind. Our hearts are so full because of you. Thank you.



