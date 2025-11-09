Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni, Brandi Carlisle and Taylor Momsen Shred Rock Hall Tribute to Late Soundgarden Singer | Video

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni, Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlisle stamped Soundgarden into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a heavy fist, brining grungy takes on “Fell on Black Days,” “Rusty Cage” and “Black Hole Sun” to honor the 2025 inductees.

Original members Kim Thayil, Ben Shepher and Hiro Yamamoto were joined onstage Saturday night in Cleveland by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell and singers Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlisle.

Toni Cornell sang a stripped-down “Black Days” (video below) before Momsen and Carlisle double-barreled “Rusty Cage” and “Black Hole Sun,” respectively. (Listen for Momsen searing through Cornell’s impossible “Black Hole Sun” refrains with the same vocal-harmony technique the late Soundgarden singer used.)

Fellow 2025 Rock Hall inductees included Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and The White Stripes, many of whom could be seen singing along from the emotional crowd.