How to Watch the 2025 Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony if You Missed It Live

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 got inducted this weekend, marking one of music’s greatest achievements for several artists.

The Hall of Fame celebrates and honors artists who have made a lasting impact in music — to even be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording 25 full years prior to the year of Induction. And this year’s honorees have certainly made their mark.

While the ceremony aired live, you still have a chance to catch up if you missed it.

Is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony streaming?

The entire four-hour 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is currently streaming on Disney+ after airing live on Saturday night. A shorter primetime special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments will air on ABC on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Who was inducted this year?

In the Performer Category, this year’s inductees include:

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Cyndi Lauper

Outkast

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

In the Musical Influence category, the nominees are:

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

In the Musical Excellence category:

Thom Bell

Nicky Hopkins

Carol Kaye

Lenny Waronker will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Who performed and presented?

This year’s presenters and performers include Avril Lavigne, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Bryan Adams, Chappell Roan, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Donald Glover, Elton John, En Vogue, Feist, Flea, Gina Schock, Hurby Luv Bug Azor, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Janelle Monáe, Jerry Cantrell, Jim Carrey, Joe Perry, Killer Mike, The Killers, Lisa Coleman, Maxwell, Mick Fleetwood, Mike McCready, Missy Elliott, Nancy Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Twenty One Pilots.

Highlights include Carlile, Momsen and Cornell performing as part of the Soundgarden tribute, Twenty One Pilots performing for the White Stripes and Janelle Monae and Tyler the Creator performing for Outkast.