Chris Cuomo believes the election-interference indictments Donald Trump is now facing in federal and Georgia state courts could be trouble for the former and would-be president — but everything else is “weak tea.”

The former CNN and now-NewsNation anchor has no problem disappointing people who call into his nightly show — even those who are trying to drag the former president he once so hotly opposed.

On Tuesday night’s “Cuomo,” he did it again: “I’m not happy with you,” said “Gianna” from New York, “making light of Trump’s other indictments. They’re all very, very serious.”

Gianna was presumably referring to everything but the federal charges that came down Tuesday, when a Washington, D.C., grand jury announced it had indicted Trump and others related to the 2020 presidential election. Counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and others marked the third criminal case being brought against the former president.

While Cuomo said the election-related charges are “deep water” for Trump, everything else should not necessarily be keeping him up at night.

“I do not believe that the case in New York for the business records and stuff like that [is serious],” Cuomo said. “I think it’s weak tea, and there are a lot of people in the legal community who feel the same way — let alone the political implications.”

Back in June, Cuomo similarly threw cold water on an agitated caller who wanted him to affirm her wish that Trump would see prison time.

“Prison time? None,” he said. “This isn’t going to be about prison time. I know it could. I know the are guidelines — I know, I know, I know. I just don’t see it going there,” he said.

Cuomo didn’t say whether the new charges have changed his mind about the potential for a Trump prison sentence, but he did make it clear that the election interference charges are more serious than document retention, business records or hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels:

“This is the deep water, around Jan. 6 and the Georgia state investigation of actual efforts to push officials to change the outcome wrongly and knowing it was wrongly — this is the deep water,” Cuomo said. “That’s where he is right now.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.