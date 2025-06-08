Chris Cuomo Predicts Trump Will Sue Elon Musk for Defamation – and ‘I Think He Wins’ | Video

Chris Cuomo believes Donald Trump and Elon Musk have not yet begun to fight, predicting that the president will haul out his tried-and-true weapon – a defamation lawsuit – to finish the job.

“People are missing where this could lead,” the NewsNation and former CNN anchor said on “Cuomo,” noting that he called their infamous flame-out months ago, rolling a clip of himself saying: “I have a prediction. I do not think Musk and Trump are the way they are today a year from now. … There’s only room for one bull in the yard.”

That would be Trump, present-day Cuomo said, calling Musk’s behavior “So stupid. So potentially costly.”

“I do not see Trump as the loser,” he continued. “Not right now. Musk lost access. He lost market share. He lost MAGA love.”

Cuomo added that Musk was right to be upset over the lack of cuts in the the “Big Beautiful Bill,” but has too much personally at stake – like “cushy contracts with Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink” – to be openly feuding with the president.

But the costliest mistake Musk made, Cuomo said, was his Thursday X post accusing Trump of being named in the Epstein files: “It wasn’t a question. It was an accusation. And it implies Trump is a pedophile — to my ears.”

Cuomo noted that Trump hasn’t responded, but that’s not an admission so much as a potential legal strategy.

“Unless Musk does some serious ass-kissing on the quick, Trump is going to sue him for defamation. And if Trump sues, I think he wins. Now, I don’t often like Trump’s use of litigation. … I don’t like him suing ’60 Minutes.’ … CBS is just over a barrel because, allegedly, their merger won’t be approved until the suit is settled. That’s dirty pool.”

But a Trump vs. Musk defamation suit “is different,” Cuomo concluded. “This is not just Musk the mogul. This is coming from Musk, who was so close to the White House that he had all kinds of clearances and access — with his Doge guys digging through everything. Trump could argue not only is the allegation false, but that Musk knows it’s false. He knows what he said is BS. And then he could force a huge settlement or a humongous award.”

Watch the entire monologue in the video above.