Chris Cuomo Refuses to Wear NewsNation ‘Cuomo’ Swag Because of Something His Dad Once Said: ‘Look Like a Chooch’ (Video)

“Don’t be that guy” is one of the most valuable lessons a father can teach a son, and former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo seems to have succeeded, to some degree, with his youngest.

Chris Cuomo turned his nose up Tuesday night at his NewsNation crew’s new “Cuomo”-branded shirts, in no small part because he knows what his late father would think if he wore one.

“I got you one of these!” his producer said, showing off the light blue polo top with “Cuomo” emblazoned across the pocket and one shoulder.

“I can’t wear it though, it has my name on it,” Cuomo said.

As his producer protested, Cuomo offered his deeply familial reason:

“My dad used to do that,” he said. “He always used to give people stuff that had his name on the back that people had given him – because he can’t wear it! He’d look like a chooch!”

According to the Urban Dictionary, the term “chooch” is “derived from the Italian word ‘ciuccio’ and means jackass, dummy, idiot, or moron.” Other examples include wearing a band T-shirt to that band’s concert and not signaling your turns.

