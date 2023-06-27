morning-joe-msnbc

MSNBC

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Beats CNN Total Day Demo Viewership for First Quarter in 9 Years

by | June 27, 2023 @ 5:59 PM

As usual, Fox News held onto the top spot across all measured categories

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Ratings for 2023’s second quarter are in and MSNBC has outnumbered CNN’s total day demographic viewership for the first quarter in nine years, since the fourth quarter 2019.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Gameplay of "BattleBit Remastered" (Steam screenshot)

Indie Title ‘BattleBit Remastered’ Emerges as a Breakout PC Game Success | Chart
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Won’t Reverse Disney’s Recent Box Office Woes
Lost in the Stars

Homegrown Chinese Blockbuster ‘Lost in the Stars’ Just Beat ‘Fast X’ at the Box Office | Analysis
david-culver-cnn

CNN’s David Culver Upped to Senior National Correspondent
The-Idol-HBO-Lily-Rose-Depp-Abel-The-Weeknd-Tesfaye

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Is ‘Hostile to Feminism,’ Media Experts Say
Rachel Maddow on Trump tapes

Maddow Calls Trump’s Taped Admission He Had Classified Documents ‘A Prosecutor’s Dream’ (Video)

Trump Cracks an Anthony Weiner Joke in Classified Docs Audio Acquired by CNN
Chris Hemsworth in "Extraction 2."

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Arnold From Top of the Most-Streamed List With ‘Extraction 2’ | Charts