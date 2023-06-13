Rachel Maddow on new Trump Indictment

MSNBC

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Sweeps Fox News and CNN Amid Trump Indictment Coverage

by | June 13, 2023 @ 1:08 PM

The special reports ushered in MSNBC’s second-most-watched day of the year

MSNBC dominated Fox News and CNN during Friday’s ratings as cable news channels turned their attention to cover former President Donald Trump’s newly unsealed federal indictment.

As viewers tuned in to get the details on the former president’s mishandling of classified documents — which the editorial board of the National Review condemned as impossible for anyone to read and “not be appalled” — MSNBC scored the highest total viewership and demo viewership among the cable news channels both in total day and primetime, leading Friday to become MSNBC’s second-most-watched day of the year, behind April 4, when Trump was arraigned in Manhattan on New York state charges unrelated to the federal charges.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

