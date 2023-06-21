The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC Judge Cannon

"The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell" (Credit: MSNBC)

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Beats Fox News in Primetime Demo Audience for 2nd Week in a Row

by | June 21, 2023 @ 7:02 AM

FNC maintained its lead across total day categories and total viewership during primetime

MSNBC outpaced Fox News in primetime demo ratings for the second week in a row.

From Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16, MSNBC averaged 202,400 viewers in the key cable demographic adults ages 25-54 during primetime, beating Fox News’ primetime demo viewership of 193,000 by 4.75%, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

