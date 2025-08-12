Chris O’Dowd Joins Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’

Chris O’Dowd has joined the cast of Luca Guadagnino’s “Artificial,” Amazon MGM Studios announced on Tuesday.

He joins previously announced cast members Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Hoffman, Ike Barinholtz, Cooper Koch, Billie Lourd and Zosia Mamet. Details about Dowd’s role are being kept under wraps.

The film centers on the AI company OpenAI and its embattled CEO Sam Altman (Garfield is playing Altman), which is officially described as a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.”

Simon Rich wrote the script and will produce “Artificial” with Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, with Jennifer Fox also producing.

O’Dowd is a Tony Award–nominated and Emmy-winning actor who most recently created, directed, and starred in the original Sky series “Small Town, Big Story.” O’Dowd also stars in the Apple TV+ comedy “The Big Door Prize,” and has been seen previously on television in the EPIX series “Get Shorty,” “The IT Crowd,” “Girls,” “Moone Boy,” and “State of the Union,” for which he won the Emmy for Best Actor.

On the film side, O’Dowd recently starred in Netflix’s “Slumberland, The Starling” from director Ted Melfi. He is also widely recognized for his role in the global hit “Bridesmaids,” which earned him a Screen Actors Guild nomination and an Irish Film & TV Award.

Chris O’Dowd is repped by CAA, Gordon & French, and 3 Arts.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.