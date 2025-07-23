Ike Barinholtz in Talks to Play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’

Luca Guadagnino’s “Artificial” has found its Elon Musk.

Ike Barinholtz, most recently seen on Apple TV+’s Emmy-nominated “The Studio,” is in negotiations to join the Amazon MGM Studios movie, TheWrap has learned. The film centers on the AI company OpenAI and its embattled CEO Sam Altman, and Barinholtz would join Andrew Garfield — who plays Altman — and Yura Borisov in the film, which is officially described as a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.”

Simon Rich wrote the script and will produce “Artificial” with Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, with Jennifer Fox also producing.

Barinholtz recently provided a voice for DreamWorks and Netflix’s “Orion and the Dark,” and appeared in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “The Hunt.” On the TV side of things, he just got an Emmy nomination for his role in “The Studio” and co-created and wrote “Running Point” for Netflix, which just got renewed for a second season.

Guadagnino has “After the Hunt” coming this fall (it will have its world premiere out of competition at the Venice International Film Festival and will also open the New York Film Festival) and was set to direct a “Sgt. Rock” movie for DC Films, but those plans were recently canceled, which allowed him to hop over to “Artificial.” His recent films include “Queer” and “Challengers,” both released last year.