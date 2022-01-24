Chris Evans has joined the cast of a Dwayne Johnson holiday film at Amazon currently titled “Red One.”

Jake Kasdan is directing the film that aims to shoot this year and is described only as an action-adventure comedy set within the holiday genre. Chris Morgan will write the script and produce on behalf of Chris Morgan Productions, and the film is based on an original story idea and treatment from Hiram Garcia.

Johnson is also producing the film along with Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia on behalf of his Seven Bucks Production. Kasdan will also produce for The Detective Agency alongside Melvin Mar and co-producer Sky Salem Robinson

Kasdan previously directed Johnson in the “Jumanji” films, and Morgan has frequently collaborated with Seven Bucks on films in the “Fast and Furious” series.

Evans will next be seen in “The Gray Man” from the Russo brothers, and he’ll also be the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s “Lightyear” opening this summer. He’s also developing an untitled Gene Kelly project that he will star in and produce, and is set to star in the upcoming Apple feature “Ghosted.”

