Chris Hayes Torches Ghislaine Maxwell as Epstein Emails Expose Her ‘Misrepresentation’ of Events | Video

Chris Hayes broke down Wednesday night the Jeffrey Epstein emails released this week and explained how the comments made in them by both Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell do not totally line up with Maxwell’s statements in her July interview with United States Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Now, I should tell you, we have not verified the allegations in any of these emails, but there is at least on first read, second read and third, some genuinely appalling stuff in there,” Hayes said of the emails. The correspondences, which were released Wednesday by Democrats from the House Oversight Committee, feature Epstein calling President Trump “the dog that hasn’t barked” and claiming that he “knew about the girls.”

In one message to Maxwell, Epstein claimed that Trump spent “hours” with one of his victims at Epstein’s house, to which Maxwell responded, “I have been thinking about that.” During her interview with Blanche, however, Maxwell told the deputy attorney general that Trump was not close friends with Epstein and that she did not recall ever seeing Trump in Epstein’s house.

“Now, it’s very possible Maxwell was telling the truth there. That she never actually saw Trump at Epstein’s house,” Hayes noted. “But, at the most generous, it seems clear she made a misrepresentation, right? Since, in that 2011 email, Epstein talks about having Trump over for hours, which Maxwell said she has ‘been thinking about.’” In a different email, Epstein wrote of Trump, “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

“What did he know about the girls? Why did he ask her to stop?” Hayes inquired. “This revelation was written just five months before Epstein’s arrest and about six months before his death. He died, of course, in a Department of Justice facility [run by] the Bureau of Prisons while Donald Trump was President.” You can watch the full “All In with Chris Hayes” segment yourself in the video below.

In the aftermath of the Democrats’ email drop Wednesday, Republicans from the House Oversight Committee released over 20,000 pages of documents relating to Epstein, including more emails. In one of them, he asked a reporter if they would like “photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.”

“Okay,” a stunned Hayes responded to that detail, before taking a pause to add, “It is unclear if anything was, in fact, sent to that New York Times reporter.” The “All In” host then introduced one of his Wednesday guests, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman, to discuss the emails. Litman, for his part, quickly noted that the released emails just scratch the surface of the government’s still-unreleased Epstein files.

“What aren’t they? None of them, not a page, is part of the motherlode, the 300,000 pages or so that the DOJ possesses,” Litman said. “They’re just a taste of a much, much larger pile.”