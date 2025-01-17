Chris Hayes went hard mocking what he noted is the “downright weird version of masculinity” currently being forced onto Americans by Donald Trump’s more sycophantic supporters. Particularly, the obscenely wealthy tech industry billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk who, Hayes argued, display “constant whining and blame shifting” as they “submit to the awesome will of Donald Trump while simultaneously bragging about their superhuman feats.”

Hayes indeed declared that they’re coming off as “desperately thin-skinned, thirsty weirdos” as they “bow and scrape” for Trump. His advice to the oligarchs: “Don’t debase yourself,” and “be your own man.”

“You can see it in what people have been calling ‘the vibe shift,’ right? This odd, to me off-putting thing happening, where cultural figures and business titans are embracing Trump out of all proportion to his 1.5% victory margin, one of the narrowest wins in American electoral history,” Hayes explained.

“A huge part of this has been this pathological expression of gender frustration by all kinds of men who seem to think that the real way to be a man is to insult people and endlessly whine about DEI and the unfairness of the world to rich dudes,” he continued. Hayes then noted that, naturally, Trump himself is “at the center of it… He’s a crybaby, endlessly, endlessly complaining in ever more dramatic language about how much of a victim he is.”

Hayes then turned his attention to Zuckerberg, who he noted is becoming close to UFC president Dana White while proclaiming an end to Meta’s diversity efforts and other obvious right wing shifts. At that, Hayes rolled footage from the extremely cringe interview Zuckerberg did with Joe Rogan where, among other things, he babbled about “masculine energy” and how his eyes were opened up to how “neutered or like, emasculated” corporate culture is thanks to his martial arts hobby.

“Hey, look, martial arts, Jiu Jitsu in particular, are great, but all that other stuff is — that’s your stuff, bro,” Hayes added. Then he brought up reporting that makes Zuckerberg seem particularly pathetic. Among other things, how he’s made assurances to Trump allies that he’ll be a loyal supporter and “do nothing to obstruct Trump’s agenda,” while at the same time literally blaming his longtime COO and steadfast corporate colleague Sheryl Sandberg for things Trump doesn’t like about the company.

“I have to say, at one level, right, it actually is a perfect example of masculine energy to not own your own decision and instead blame them on a woman who is your subordinate,” Hayes said. “A lot of men do that a lot, but it’s a kind of masculine energy, if you want to call it that, that’s pretty damn pathetic. Which is the other weird thing about all these manly men and how they are performing masculinity: Not only does it involve a ton of whining — I mean, really constant whining and blame shifting — it also involves abject levels of, dare I say, emasculating subservience. All these manly men so eager to submit to the awesome will of Donald Trump while simultaneously bragging about their superhuman feats.”

This helped him transition to discussion of Elon Musk, who has repeatedly claimed, as Hayes put it, to be “one of the best video gamers in the universe.” This week, as Hayes noted, Musk has been widely mocked for claiming to be one of the best “Path of Exile 2” players in the world, only to humiliate himself during a livestream play session making tons and tons of rookie mistakes, prompting a lot of speculation among gamers that Musk has been hiring ringers to boost his stats.

“Now, Musk’s response to the barrage of criticism was to, well, throw a tantrum, to post criticism of one of these gamers who roasted him. Take away that gamer’s blue check verification on X, the social media site Musk owns,” Hayes said with a smirk. “Remember when Musk bought Twitter and said it was totally unfair how they were using blue checks to separate users into lords and peasants. Now, the tech titan who complains about the woke mind virus, said his trans daughter is dead to him, is showing just how thin-skinned he really is.”

“We, right now, are under the thumb of just desperately thin-skinned, thirsty weirdos who are convinced, as New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie put it, that masculine energy means ‘a license to act like a Chud in public,’ as opposed to more traditional notions of public masculinity, such as those that put a premium on the performance of integrity, honesty, honor, generosity,’” Hayes continued.

“I read that today, and I was thinking about my grandfather, who was a lifelong conservative Republican, stridently anti-communist, very religious Catholic man, very anti-abortion. And I loved him. I loved my grandfather, and my God, he and I had very different politics and worldviews, certainly around gender, though we never really talked about it. But I will say this for my grandfather, ‘The bear,’ as we called him, there were two character traits he had that I really admired among many, but two I really admired: He was his own man, through and through, my grandfather did not bow and he did not scrape. And he didn’t whine. That’s the other thing. He did not whine, and he had no tolerance for those who did,” Hayes said.

“If all these psychologically damaged, very powerful men are going to fetishize some throwback conception of manhood, maybe start with that. Be your own man. Don’t debase yourself by bending the knee,” Hayes concluded.