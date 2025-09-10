Chris Hayes declared on Tuesday’s “All In” that “Donald Trump has been caught dead to rights” by the latest released documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Among those documents was a copy of the letter Trump wrote for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, which, as Hayes explained, was part of a birthday book created for the billionaire sex offender that also included messages from “dozens of luminaries and friends of Jeffrey Epstein.”

As Hayes explained, this included “Trump’s intimate, cryptic, icky message to Epstein, quote framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand drawn with a heavy marker.”

“Of course it did,” Hayes said. “It belonged to the estate.”

Hayes then described the contents of the book, which was made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Monday. “There’s a pencil and marker drawing on one page. On the left, an image labeled 1983 that appears to show Epstein giving candy and balloons to little girls. Right, another image of a group of girls, maybe the same ones, maybe a new crop in 2003 massaging an unclothed Epstein above the caption, ‘what a great country,’ with Mar a Lago seemingly in the background.”

Hayes noted that “there’s actually an entire section of the Epstein book labeled ‘children,’ includes redacted photos of a prepubescent girl with the pajamas, posing and playing the piano, as well as a hand drawn picture of a wedding with a children,’ [which] includes the inscription, ‘here comes the bride, all dressed in white. Where is the groom? He’s in the ladies room.’ There’s a series of dirty limericks on page 164, including one that ends with this quote. Listen to this one: ‘Jeffrey in half a century, with credentials, plenipotentiary, though up to no good, whenever he could, has avoided the penitentiary.’”

The next page, as Hayes noted, was Trump’s message, which as Hayes reminded his audience, was “precisely as The Wall Street Journal described. Typewritten lines about ‘enigmas,’ ‘wonderful secrets,’ inside the silhouette of a naked girl more than a woman, frankly, and the future President’s signature below her waist kind of mimicking pubic hair.”

Hayes also mentioned the letter from another of Epstein’s friends that joked about Epstein selling a woman, who had grown too old, to Trump.

“It’s very, very hard not to be, like, physically disgusted, and it’s very, very hard not to come to the very obvious conclusion, they all knew, right?” Hayes said. “I mean, at least the people writing those parts in the book, they made jokes about it that were then bound as a present. In this book, there are dozens more pages like what you just saw. We spared you the six pages of wild animals with erections. I mean, look, if this book were given to someone who wasn’t subsequently revealed to be the most prolific sexual predator and insatiable pedophile, probably in recent memory, maybe you could be like, ‘Oh, well, he just seems like a body guy,’ but it isn’t that, right? We do know what he did. And so together, the whole thing is worse than we thought, much worse, because it is exactly what it looks like.”

“Every single page seems to convey what Donald Trump, on the record in print, told New York Magazine about Epstein back in 2002, the same kind of wink, wink, nudge nudge, right? ‘He’s a lot of fun to be with. It’s even said he likes beautiful women as much as I do. A lot of them are on the younger side.’ Huh? What more evidence you need to know that as president, Donald Trump has been lying to cover up something about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the nature of it, the things they did together, their shared interests,” Hayes continued.

“But now he’s been caught red handed, and he’s pushing Republicans to just keep lying their way out of it,” Hayes added, at which point he dove in, at length, with examples.

Eventually, Hayes circled back to something he argued was crucial to understanding the matter — Trump’s own statements about dating significantly younger women, including the sexualized comments he’s made about his own daughters. This included statements Trump made during a TV interview, when asked “What does Tiffany [Trump] have of yours? What does Tiffany have of her mom’s?”

Trump’s answer: “Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla [Maples]. She’s a really beautiful baby, and she’s, she’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether not she’s got this part yes, but time will tell.”

When Trump said “this part,” he mimed large breasts.

Hayes ended there, noting this was “a normal thing to say about your baby daughter, right? A normal thing to say about your baby daughter, if you’re also a guy who hangs out with Jeffrey Epstein, talks about how he likes them young, and also writes that letter to him, right? Normal stuff, and all of that is what Donald Trump and Republicans want you to forget. There’s a reason that they’re failing miserably.”

Watch the clip below: