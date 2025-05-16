Chris Hayes Chuckles at the Possibility Qatar’s Gift Jet Made a ‘Sucker’ Out of Trump | Video

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes had a good chuckle on Thursday night’s episode of “All In” when he briefly touched on the topic of Donald Trump’s acceptance of an expensive luxury jet as a personal gift from Qatar.

That gift of course violates the U.S. Constitution, but as Hayes noted there’s a strong chance it also makes a big “sucker” of Trump — because it turns out the government of Qatar has been trying to unload it for years.

Hayes began the segment by talking about Michael Jordan’s former Chicago home, a massive, bespoke mansion he’s been trying to sell since 2013. Jordan finally sold it late last year, for $20 million below asking price, and Hayes explained why.

“Now this actually happens with really rich people’s homes all the time, because when you have limitless funds, like Michael Jordan, you can build yourself a home that is very specific to your tastes and identity,” Hayes said. “Easy to see why Michael Jordan would want his jersey number 23 welded on his front gate. But why would anyone else want that? Does anyone else need a full sized Michael Jordan themed basketball court in their home with the names of his children inscribed on the center ring? Or, for that matter, does your average multi multi millionaire want a putting green with Jump Man themed flags?”

“Most people with the money to buy a super expensive house, one that expensive, will just build their own mansion with their own decor,” Hayes continued. “They don’t need Michael Jordan’s hand me downs.”

This segued into the discussion of the $400 million private jet from Qatar, which Hayes joked is “the Michael Jordan’s house of private planes.”

“It was initially designed back in 2012 for the former Qatari Prime Minister. but it sounds like the expensive jet was just more trouble than it’s worth,” Hayes said before quoting a recent Forbes report that said, “while many have speculated the Qataris have offered trump the luxurious plane to curry favor with the famously transactional president, there may be a simpler rationale, they just don’t want it anymore.”

Hayes quoted more from the report: “The Royals have failed to sell the plane, which was put on the market in 2020… giving it away could save Qatar rulers a big chunk of change on maintenance and storage costs. Making Trump happy would be an added bonus.”

“See, it turns out no one wanted to buy Qatar’s hand-me-downs, with Forbes, noting the massive, highly customized planes with idiosyncratic interior decorating are not easy to sell,” Hayes continued. “One aerodynamics expert telling the outlet, quote, ‘the market is incredibly illiquidfor a jet like this.’”

“In fact, the planes are so difficult to get rid of that one aviation blog actually called it way back in 2020,,” Hayes said, quoting the blog verbatim: ‘I can’t imagine Qatar will find a buyer for this plane. So one has to wonder who this 747-8 will be gifted to.’”

“Well,” Hayes said with a smile, “looks like Qatar finally found a sucker to pawn it off to.”

Watch the full clip below: