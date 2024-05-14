Chris Hemsworth slammed the slew of directors who had negative things to say about Hollywood’s superhero movies, admitting their opinions bothered him.

“It felt harsh,” the “Thor” star shared in an interview with The Sunday Times. “It bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space. Those guys had films that didn’t work, too — we all have.”

“Those guys” he may be referring to are big name directors Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Francis Ford Coppola (“Megalopolis”). They are among filmmakers who have criticized superhero films for lacking creativity and being a waste of space in cinema.

“When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, ‘Cool, tell that to the billions who watch them.’ Were they all wrong?” Hemsworth asked. He added that movie-going hasn’t changed “because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media.” The actor even praised action flicks for keeping theaters afloat during COVID-19.

“Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation,” the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” star said.

And when it comes to actors speaking out about the superhero genre, Hemsworth concluded, “It’s, like, ‘They’re films that are successful — put me in one. Oh, mine didn’t work? I’ll bash them.’”

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” hits theaters May 24 after premiering May 15 at Cannes.