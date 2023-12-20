All the Superhero Movies Coming in 2024

With the Hollywood strikes shaking up multiple studios’ slates, 2024 is going to be chock full of new films. But, if you’re feeling a bit of that superhero fatigue on screen, 2024 might be a welcome balm for you.

Given the extensive nature of creating a superhero film, many got pushed back into 2025 and beyond. In fact, in 2024 there are really only five major superhero — or in some cases, supervillain – films headed to theaters.

You can check those out below.

Madame Web

Sony Pictures

Release Date: February 14

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor

OK, so technically, Madame Web is a Marvel character, but she is part of the Spiderverse that Sony Pictures owns the rights to.

“Madame Web” centers on Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) as she develops clairvoyance after an accident while on a call as a paramedic. But, in addition to these powers, she’s also wrangling three young women: Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor). All four are on the run from Ezekiel Sims, a villain often associated with Spider-Man and Silk.

In the comics, Julia Carpenter (Sweeney) had a few identities, as the second Spider-Woman, then later as the second Arachne, and then eventually as the second Madame Web. Anya Corazon (Merced) is known in the comics as Spider-Girl. Mattie Franklin (O’Connor) also takes up the mantle of Spider-Woman in the comics as well.

How exactly “Madame Web” ties into Sony’s “Venom” and the “Spider-Man” movies starring Tom Holland — that “Spider-Man” trilogy is, of course, a joint project with Marvel — is the big question. And, for now at least, the answer is that “Madame Web” takes place in another universe.

Veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson, whose credits range from “Game of Thrones” to “Jessica Jones” to “Anatomy of a Scandal,” makes her feature film directorial debut.

You can watch the trailer for “Madame Web” here.

Deadpool 3

“Deadpool 3” (Disney/Marvel Studios)

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic

Following the summer’s extensive strikes by the writers and actors of Hollywood, much of Marvel’s slate got pushed back and, as a result, the “Deadpool” threequel is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie coming out in 2024.

Though the plot remains under wraps, we do know that the film will reunite Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and possibly even introduce Sabretooth to the MCU. But Ryan Reynolds has begged fans and media to help them keep the secrets of the film as much as possible.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic are set to return as Vanessa (still alive thanks to the ending of “Deadpool 2”) and Colossus, respectively.

Reynolds’ “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project” filmmaker Shawn Levy directs.

Kraven the Hunter

“Kraven the Hunter” (Sony Pictures)

Release Date: August 30

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola

Originally set to release in 2023, “Kraven the Hunter” was among the many films studios pushed back because of the strikes.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the not-technically-a-hero, and the film promises to be a bloody, definitely R-rated adventure. You can watch the first trailer for “Kraven the Hunter” here.

In the comics, Kraven the Hunter is a big-game hunter initially introduced as a Spider-Man villain in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #15 (1964), and created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

In those stories, Kravinoff began his career using the tools of the hunter but developed a preference to take down large animals with his bare hands. After meeting a Voodoo witch doctor, Kravinoff took a herbal potion that enhanced his physical powers to give him the strength, speed and senses of a jungle cat. The potion also extended his life keeping his health and vitality for years to come.

J.C. Chandor, the filmmaker behind “All Is Lost” and “A Most Violent Year,” directs.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker” (Warner Bros.)

Release Date: October 4

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the Joker in “Joker: Folie a Deux,” after getting his origin story in “Joker” back in 2019, portraying Arthur Fleck, a failed, mentally ill comedian driven to nihilistic madness and who develops the alter ego Joker to get revenge on the rich and powerful in Gotham City.

This time around, his equally infamous girlfriend is joining him, with Lady Gaga set to star as Harley Quinn. But, beyond that, the plot is being kept tightly under wraps — aside from the fact that this is a full-on musical.

Todd Phillips, who directed “Joker,” is once again in the director’s chair.

Venom 3

Sony Pictures

Release Date: November 8

Cast: Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple

Originally set for July 2024, a third “Venom” movie starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock was pushed back to November 2024, and, according to the actor, began filming again shortly after the end of the strikes.

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two “Venom” films, makes her directorial debut with the threequel. Alongside Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple will also star in the film

“Venom” technically remains in Sony’s Spiderverse, even though Tom Hardy made a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and unknowingly left behind a piece of the symbiote bonded to him (thus potentially introducing a version of Venom to the MCU).