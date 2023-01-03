Chris Ledesma, Music Editor on ‘The Simpsons’ for More Than 30 Years, Dead at 64

Chris Ledesma, the music editor for “The Simpsons” who worked on the long-running animated sitcom from its very first season in 1989 until May, 2022, died Dec. 16, Fox Television announced. He was 64.

The network first made his death public on Sunday, Jan. 1 with the year’s first episode of “The Simpsons,” which ended with a tribute to him.

“Ledesma poured his heart and soul into crafting the musical language of The Simpsons. Chris imbued every episode of the show over 33 seasons with his deep knowledge and even deeper passion for the music which has become a part of so many peoples’ lives. Chris will always be a vital member of the The Simpsons family, and his loss is felt deeply by the many who loved him,” Matt Selman, showrunner of “The Simpsons,” said in a statement provided to the Los Angeles times.

No cause of death has been announced.

Ledesma first served as a music supervisor for “The Simpsons” when he joined the Fox sketch comedy series “The Tracey Ullman Show,” where the Simpson family debuted as a series of animated shorts. When the shorts were spun off into “The Simpsons” in 1989 he moved with them and remained with the show for more than 700 episodes.

“The Simpsons” writer Carolyn Omine wrote on Sunday, “Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him.”

Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him. @mxedtr @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/XqKBjGLcwM — Carolyn Omine (@CarolynOmine) January 2, 2023

After Ledesma stepped down, he was replaced as music editor by Jake Schaefer; on Monday Schaefer wrote, “Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for @TheSimpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family. Rest In Peace Chris.”