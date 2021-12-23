Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by 4th Woman

A fourth woman has come forward and publicly accused Chris Noth of sexual assault. Musician Lisa Gentile said the embattled “Sex and the City” star assaulted her in New York in 2002.

During a media conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, Gentile described an incident where, after driving her home after a night out at the restaurant Don Marino, he asked to come up to her apartment and asked for a drink. Gentile said he quickly started to make a move on her, and when she tried to push him away he got angry and forced himself onto her.

“He became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt. He quickly went under my shirt, and began squeezing them even harder over my bra with his fingers grabbing the exposed skin, not covered by my bra. Then he pushed my bra up with both of his hands. I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop it,” Gentile said. “I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. Then he forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly, and then even harder, he pushed my hands down toward his penis. I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yell, no, I don’t want this. He became extremely angry and started screaming and calling me a tease and a bitch.”

Gentile said that Noth threatened to ruin her career if she came forward.

Earlier this month, Noth was accused of sexual assault by three other women who detailed separate incidents in 2004, 2010 and 2015. The accusations came a week after Noth reprised his role as Mr. Big in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel, “And Just Like That..” He was killed off in the premiere episode.

Noth has consistently denied the accusations, saying in a statement last week: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Additionally, Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with Noth in 2005 when he starred in the “Law & Order” franchise, posted a statement on Instagram Thursday saying he was “drunk on set.” The actress and director also said she worked at a club Noth owned early in her career, and he was “consistently sexually inappropriate.”

In a statement to TheWrap, a source close to Noth suggested Lister-Jones posted her statement in a bid for attention. “This is just false and a desperate attempt to insert herself into the narrative,” the source said. “To allege he was drunk on the set of ‘Law & Order’ is also false.”

Gentile’s lawyer Gloria Allred called on Noth his co-stars from “And Just Like That” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to speak out in support of the Adult Survivor’s Act.

The three issued a joint statement Monday responding to allegations of sexual assault against him.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement posted on their social media accounts reads. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth was fired from the CBS drama “The Equalizer” this week. Noth had starred as William Bishop in all 18 episodes of the series so far. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer,’ effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement. Noth will be seen in one upcoming episode that had been filmed prior to the accusations coming to light.