Chris Noth’s “And Just Like That…” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement Monday responding to allegations of sexual assault against him.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the statement posted on their social media accounts reads. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

And it is signed by the three stars.

The former “Sex and the City” star is being accused of sexual assault by three women, who have all come forward this week, including actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones, who called Noth a “sexual predator” who she witnessed being “sexually inappropriate” at least once. She also accused the actor of behaving inappropriately on the set of “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” including being drunk on set, when they worked together in 2005.

Her statement came just hours after The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women who accused Noth of sexual assault; one incident was said to have happened in 2004, the other in 2015.

Reps for Noth have denied all wrongdoing. In the wake of the initial allegations, Peloton has removed a new ad featuring Noth as his “Sex in the City” character Mr. Big.

Shortly after the sexual assault accusations against the actor surfaced on Thursday, Peloton took down a viral ad featuring Noth from its social media accounts. Friday, the actor has been dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency. And Monday, Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer,’ effective immediately.” He will be seen in one upcoming episode that had been filmed prior to the accusations coming to light.