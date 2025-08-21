Apple TV+’s Chris Parnell Joins Paramount+ as Originals EVP

Apple TV+ creative executive and former Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president Chris Parnell is set to join New Paramount’s direct-to-consumer team led by Cindy Holland.

Parnell will serve as Paramount+ Originals executive vice president, where he will be responsible for the development and production of the platform’s original content slate.

He will report to the streamer’s head of originals, Jane Wiseman.

At Apple TV+, Parnell was involved in the development of scripted series including “Dark Matter,” “Neuromancer,” “The Last Frontier,” “Bad Monkey” and Vince Gilligan’s upcoming “Pluribus.”

He also led development of original content for the Apple Vision Pro, including its first full immersive series “Adventure” and first full-length spatial film “Bono: Stories of Surrender.”

Prior to joining the tech giant’s streamer in 2020, he spent 16 years at Sony TV in roles including co-head of U.S. drama development and programming and co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios alongside Jason Clodfelter.

At Sony, he helped develop projects including “For All Mankind,” “Outlander,” “The Boys,” “The Blacklist,” “Better Call Saul,” “Timeless,” “Preacher,” “Wheel of Time,” “Electric Dreams” and the Columbia Pictures feature “Zombieland.”