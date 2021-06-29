Chris Pine’s ‘Violence of Action’ and Kristen Bell’s ‘Queenpins’ Set for Fall 2021

STXfilms has set release dates for four films on its slate, including Chris Pine’s thriller “Violence of Action” and the crime comedy “Queenpins” starring Kristen Bell.

STX also set dates for “National Champions,” a sports film directed by Ric Roman Waugh, and an untitled Guy Ritchie movie.

“Queenpins” will be released on Sept. 10, “National Champions” opens Nov. 24, Pine’s “Violence of Action” releases on Dec. 10, and Ritchie’s next movie opens Jan. 21, 2022.

“Queenpins” reunites “Bad Moms” star Bell with STX, and she stars with Kirby Howell-Baptiste in a film inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history. Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly directed the film that also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha in her first feature role and Vince Vaughn. The film recently sold to Paramount+ and Showtime, which will debut the film on streaming after its theatrical run.

“National Champions” is a drama about a star college quarterback who starts a player’s strike just days before the college football national championship game, refusing to play until student athletes are fairly compensated. The film is based on a play by Adam Mervis of the same name, and Ric Roman Waugh (“Greenland”) directs the film that stars Stephan James, Alexander Ludwig, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, David Koechner, Jeffrey Donovan, Lil Rel Howery, Timothy Olyphant, Kristin Chenoweth and Uzo Aduba.

“Violence of Action” stars Chris Pine alongside Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan and Keifer Sutherland and is the story of a soldier involuntarily discharged from the U.S. Special Forces who joins a private contracting organization and must evade those trying to kill him while making his way back home from an overseas covert mission. Tarik Saleh (“The Nile Hilton Incident”) is directing.

Finally Guy Ritchie’s next movie follows from the box office success of “Wrath of Man” and “The Gentlemen,” the latter of which was also an STXfilms release that made $115 million worldwide at the box office. Jason Statham teams with Ritchie yet again on this movie, and he’s joined by Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant and Bugzy Malone. The film stars Statham as a super spy trying to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology to a billionaire arms broker by recruiting a giant movie star to help them go undercover on their globetrotting mission to save the world.

“We have been busy building a strong and diverse slate with a number of films from STX and our production partners that will arrive in theaters later this year and the beginning of next,” STXfilms president of domestic theatrical distribution Kevin Grayson said. “Today we are thrilled to add four films to the upcoming release calendar. As moviegoers continue to return to theaters, we are all excited to be back on the big screens and look forward to sharing more programming news soon.”