Chris Pratt’s ‘Mercy’ Gets August 2025 Theatrical Release

Amazon MGM Studios will release Chris Pratt’s “Mercy” in theaters on August 15, 2025, the company announced on Tuesday.

The film also stars Rebecca Feguson, who can currently be seen in “Dune: Part 2.”

Timur Bekmambetov (“Wanted”) is set to direct the sci-fi thriller from a script written by Marco van Belle (“Arthur & Merlin”). Set in the near future when capital crime has increased, “Mercy” centers on a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence.

The sci-fi thriller is set to start production this spring.

The project came to Amazon MGM Studios from producer Charles Roven (“American Hustle”), who just won the Academy Award for Best Picture on Sunday for “Oppenheimer.” Roven is producing “Mercy” with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon and Bekmambetov’s BEL banner and film producer Majd Nassif.

“The film”Mercy” is the first in a series of new titles the studio is greenlighting for theatrical distribution. Amazon MGM Studios continues to greenlight films both for theatrical and streaming, the latter of which includes the upcoming “Road House,” which was previously reported as a streaming release from the jump.

“Mercy” will mark a reunion for Pratt and Bekmambetov, both alums of “Wanted,” a 2008 action film based on Mark Millar’s comic book. Bekmambetov’s Hollywood directorial debut grossed more than $342 million worldwide and earned two Oscar nominations.

