Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson Are Top Winners at 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards

Wilson took home 3 ACM awards including Entertainer of the Year

Lainey Wilson at the 2024 ACM Awards
ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson notched the most wins Thursday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, with Stapleton taking home 4 trophes and Wilson collecting 3, including Entertainer of the Year.

It’s Wilson’s first time winning that coveted prize, which the Academy notes qualifies her for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award — which celebrates artists who have won New Female or Male Artist or Duo or Group of the Year, Female or Male Artist or Duo or Group of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Wilson won New Female Artist at the 57th annual ceremony and took home Female Artist of the year last year — she also won Female Artist of the Year tonight, as well as Music Event of the Year alongside Jelly Roll for their track “Save Me.” She’s won a total of 10 ACM awards.

Stapleton meanwhile won Album of the Year for the eighth time — 4 times as an artist and 4 as a producer — the most of any artist in ACM history. He also won ACM Male Artist of the Year, his 4th time for that price, as well as his first Artist-Songwriter of the Year win marks his first win in the category. He’s won a total of 20 ACM awards.

Other winners include Old Dominion for ACM Group of the Year, their 7th consecutive win, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, and Tigirlily Gold who won in the three New Artist categories, and Jordan Davis who won Song of the Year for “Next Thing You Know.”

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion — WINNER
Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney — WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith – WINNER

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold – WINNER

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Higher – Chris Stapleton— WINNER
Leather – Cody Johnson
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs — WINNER
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis— WINNER
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion with Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” -Riley Green with Luke Combs
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan with Kacey Musgraves
“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen with Eric Church
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum — WINNER
“Human” – Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan
Ernest
Hardy
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

