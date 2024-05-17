Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson notched the most wins Thursday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, with Stapleton taking home 4 trophes and Wilson collecting 3, including Entertainer of the Year.

It’s Wilson’s first time winning that coveted prize, which the Academy notes qualifies her for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award — which celebrates artists who have won New Female or Male Artist or Duo or Group of the Year, Female or Male Artist or Duo or Group of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Wilson won New Female Artist at the 57th annual ceremony and took home Female Artist of the year last year — she also won Female Artist of the Year tonight, as well as Music Event of the Year alongside Jelly Roll for their track “Save Me.” She’s won a total of 10 ACM awards.

Stapleton meanwhile won Album of the Year for the eighth time — 4 times as an artist and 4 as a producer — the most of any artist in ACM history. He also won ACM Male Artist of the Year, his 4th time for that price, as well as his first Artist-Songwriter of the Year win marks his first win in the category. He’s won a total of 20 ACM awards.

Other winners include Old Dominion for ACM Group of the Year, their 7th consecutive win, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, and Tigirlily Gold who won in the three New Artist categories, and Jordan Davis who won Song of the Year for “Next Thing You Know.”

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — WINNER

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney — WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith – WINNER

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold – WINNER

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

Higher – Chris Stapleton— WINNER

Leather – Cody Johnson

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs — WINNER

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis— WINNER

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion with Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” -Riley Green with Luke Combs

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan with Kacey Musgraves

“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen with Eric Church

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — WINNER

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum — WINNER

“Human” – Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

Ernest

Hardy

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Morgan Wallen