Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson notched the most wins Thursday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, with Stapleton taking home 4 trophes and Wilson collecting 3, including Entertainer of the Year.
It’s Wilson’s first time winning that coveted prize, which the Academy notes qualifies her for the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award — which celebrates artists who have won New Female or Male Artist or Duo or Group of the Year, Female or Male Artist or Duo or Group of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Wilson won New Female Artist at the 57th annual ceremony and took home Female Artist of the year last year — she also won Female Artist of the Year tonight, as well as Music Event of the Year alongside Jelly Roll for their track “Save Me.” She’s won a total of 10 ACM awards.
Stapleton meanwhile won Album of the Year for the eighth time — 4 times as an artist and 4 as a producer — the most of any artist in ACM history. He also won ACM Male Artist of the Year, his 4th time for that price, as well as his first Artist-Songwriter of the Year win marks his first win in the category. He’s won a total of 20 ACM awards.
Other winners include Old Dominion for ACM Group of the Year, their 7th consecutive win, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, and Tigirlily Gold who won in the three New Artist categories, and Jordan Davis who won Song of the Year for “Next Thing You Know.”
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shay — WINNER
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion — WINNER
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney — WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith – WINNER
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold – WINNER
Album of the Year
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
Higher – Chris Stapleton— WINNER
Leather – Cody Johnson
One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) – Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs — WINNER
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Song of the Year
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis— WINNER
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
Music Event of the Year
“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion with Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” -Riley Green with Luke Combs
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan with Kacey Musgraves
“Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen with Eric Church
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson — WINNER
Visual Media of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum — WINNER
“Human” – Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon – WINNER
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
Ernest
Hardy
Chris Stapleton — WINNER
Morgan Wallen
Leave a Reply