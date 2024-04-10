Ryan Gosling is going all-in on hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week with musical guest Chris Stapleton — but not without some Southern rock inspiration from the Grammy-winning musician.

He made it clear in a 45-second promotional teaser released Wednesday that he’s a “big fan.”

The bit opens with Gosling psyching himself up outside Stapleton’s dressing room door, ready to meet one of his musical idols. Contemplating what to say to the country music star, the “Fall Guy” actor talks to himself as an anxious fan while holding a Stapleton headshot and Sharpie marker.

“Mr. Stapleton, big fan love your music,” Gosling exclaims. “No, that’s stupid.”

“Yo, Chris — one for the gram?” he weighs aloud holding up his phone as if taking a selfie. He eventually lands on something a little more formal — and silly.

“Master Stapleton, it is I, Sir Gosling,” Gosling says as he nods in approval of his own greeting. Fighting his nerves, he enters the dressing room, only to find it empty. Instead, on the vanity, there is a direct spotlight on Stapleton’s feathered cowboy hat.

“White Horse” by Chris Stapleton starts playing, and the mood changes; Gosling gets a devious yet intrigued look and, in slow motion, picks up the cowboy hat and places it on his head.

Gosling stares into the distance, ready to rock on with his country music star musical guest.

The actor actually just appeared in last week’s “SNL” monologue with comedian and actress Kirsten Wiig, which saw her joining the “Five-Timers Club.” This Saturday will mark Gosling’s third time hosting “SNL” — but creator Lorne Michaels let him wear a Five-Timers Club blazer anyway.

Watch the full promo clip in the video above.