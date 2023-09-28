Chrishell Stause and Jenna Dewan will star in two new thriller movies for Lifetime, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“You’re Not Supposed to Be Here,” which premieres Nov. 4, stars Stause and Diora Baird as a lesbian couple babymooning in a remote mountain town, while “Devil On My Doorstep,” which debuts Nov. 11, features real-life partners Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee in a haunting tale surrounding an influencer. Both features were filmed ahead of the Hollywood double strike.

Developed from Lauren Caster’s concept, “You’re Not Supposed to Be Here” follows pregnant couple Zoe (Stause) and Kennedy (Baird), who are offered a vacation from their stressful lives when Kennedy’s boss gives them a key to a cabin in the woods.

Courtesy of Lifetime

When they arrive, however, they are met with less than welcoming arms, prompting Zoe to sound alarms of homophobia, which Kennedy attempts to tamper down.

“Just as the two let their guards down, their nightmare begins,” the official logline reads. “They realize they are completely unprepared for what is in store, and that the townspeople want something the two have.”

Produced by Cartel Pictures, EPs for the feature include Stan Spry and Eric Woods. Nicole Thompson directs from Erica Lane’s script, which was developed from a Caster’s original concept.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan in “Devil On My Doorstep.” (Lifetime)

“Devil On My Doorstep,” on the other hand, introduces Dewan as social media influencer Natasha, who has caught the obsessive gaze of a delivery driver (Kazee), who takes packages from the route of another driver named Chloe (Lyndon Smith). As Chloe investigates the driver’s admiration of Natasha, she develops her own obsession, leading her to try to infiltrate herself into Natasha’s life by any means — even by adopting a new identity.

Courtesy of Lifetime

Former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay also makes her feature acting debut as Natasha’s best friend and manager.

“Devil On My Doorstep” is produced by Cartel Pictures and Everheart Productions, with Kazee serving as an executive producer alongside Dewan and Kyle McNally, who EP for Everheart Productions. Brittany Underwood serves as director from a script written by Justin D. James.