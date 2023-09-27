Long Island medium Theresa Caputo is returning to TV for a new Lifetime series.

“Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits,” which is set to premiere in 2024 with 20 new episodes, follows the personality as she embarks on the next chapter of her life, including an international tour with sold-out shows in London, as well as shifting family dynamics as the New York Times bestselling author goes through a divorce and becomes a grandmother.

The official logline is as follows: “She’ll celebrate her son’s wedding, help her daughter adjust to motherhood, visit with her parents next door…and channel her share of spirits for others. Whether she’s on the road or back home on Long Island, some people are put in Theresa’s path for a reason, and she is known for her surprise readings. Throughout the series, cameras will be there to capture these impromptu moments no matter if she’s running an errand or at a drive-thru, and viewers will see as she often makes big impressions on skeptics time and again, leaving them stunned.”

The Lifetime series will also mark Caputo’s 10th year of hosting live shows across the globe, and will also spotlight intimate sessions as the medium assists clients and celebrities to move forward in their lives following the death of a loved one.

“It is an honor to help others reunite with loved ones who’ve passed and help so many people find closure while restoring their faith,” Caputo said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share so many stories on Lifetime and excited to explore this new era with devoted fans and new audiences alike.”

Hailing from Magilla Entertainment for Lifetime, executive producers for “Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits” include Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Dominick Pupa and Courtney Mullin. Gabrielle Salvatore serves as a co-executive producer with Elaine Frontain Bryant, Cat Rodriguez and Amy Savitsky producing for Lifetime.