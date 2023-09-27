Theresa Caputo Returns to TV in New Lifetime Series ‘Raising Spirits’

The show will follow the Long Island medium’s next chapter as she embarks on her international tour

Long Island medium Theresa Caputo is returning to TV for a new Lifetime series.

“Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits,” which is set to premiere in 2024 with 20 new episodes, follows the personality as she embarks on the next chapter of her life, including an international tour with sold-out shows in London, as well as shifting family dynamics as the New York Times bestselling author goes through a divorce and becomes a grandmother.

The official logline is as follows: “She’ll celebrate her son’s wedding, help her daughter adjust to motherhood, visit with her parents next door…and channel her share of spirits for others. Whether she’s on the road or back home on Long Island, some people are put in Theresa’s path for a reason, and she is known for her surprise readings. Throughout the series, cameras will be there to capture these impromptu moments no matter if she’s running an errand or at a drive-thru, and viewers will see as she often makes big impressions on skeptics time and again, leaving them stunned.”

elizabeth smart
Read Next
Lifetime Extends Partnership With Activist Elizabeth Smart for New Film ‘Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story’ (Exclusive)

The Lifetime series will also mark Caputo’s 10th year of hosting live shows across the globe, and will also spotlight intimate sessions as the medium assists clients and celebrities to move forward in their lives following the death of a loved one.

“It is an honor to help others reunite with loved ones who’ve passed and help so many people find closure while restoring their faith,” Caputo said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share so many stories on Lifetime and excited to explore this new era with devoted fans and new audiences alike.”

Hailing from Magilla Entertainment for Lifetime, executive producers for “Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits” include Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Dominick Pupa and Courtney Mullin. Gabrielle Salvatore serves as a co-executive producer with Elaine Frontain Bryant, Cat Rodriguez and Amy Savitsky producing for Lifetime. 

Amy Winter, Tanya Lopez
Read Next
Shake-Up at Lifetime as Top Execs Amy Winter, Tanya Lopez Exit

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.