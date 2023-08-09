Shake-Up at Lifetime as Top Execs Amy Winter, Tanya Lopez Exit

Lifetime is losing two top execs: Amy Winter, EVP and head of programming and Tanya Lopez, EVP of scripted content for the network and LMN, Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks, said Wednesday.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and head of programming at A&E since 2005,

will take oversight of all programming at both Lifetime networks in addition to her current role.

In a statement, Winter explained her decision to leave after three years.

“After much reflection, I have decided to embark on a new path, combining my passion for the creative aspects of entertainment with the business side of our industry,” Winter said. “While the media landscape is changing constantly, there are so many opportunities to build and lead businesses that develop world-class content, and I look forward to my next chapter.”

Winter added, “I am grateful to Paul and the entire leadership team. I have made so many friends here at A+E Networks. And though I will miss collaborating on a daily basis with all of you, I look forward to cheering you all on as you continue to excel.”

Lopez, who has been at Lifetime since 2007, will be transitioning into a production deal with A+E Networks, where she will continue to package and produce Lifetime Original Movies.

“Lifetime is fortunate to have Tanya continuing to produce original movies for the brand that she has been instrumental in building through the years,” Sharenow said.

He also announced that Eli Lehrer, who has been EVP and head of programming of The History Channel, will now also oversee music services at the network.

“Elaine and Eli are proven leaders with unparalelled track records of developing hit franchises and first-in-class content that resonates with viewers and drives the success of our industry- leading brands,” Sharenow said. “Both executives possess a unique mix of creative prowess, deep relationships in the creative community and an exceptional understanding of the type of content viewers crave. I’m confident Elaine and Eli will continue to elevate these storied brands and drive our future success.”

Deadline first reported the news.