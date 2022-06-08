USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” — its most-watched original series — will continue airing despite its star couple Todd and Julie Chrisley being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday, TheWrap has learned.

The reality TV stars could face up to 30 years in prison, a verdict that was reached on the third day of jury deliberation in the three-week trial. Prosecutors said the pair targeted small banks for loans by inflating their net worth, deliberately “swindling” $30 million before wiping out $20 million of that debt through a personal bankruptcy. Through an attorney, the Chrisleys said they would appeal the decision.

According to people familiar with the matter, the network will premiere the latter half of Season 9 of “Chrisley Knows Best” on schedule, beginning June 23, with episodes that had been filmed prior to the trial.

In May, it was announced that USA renewed the series for a Season 10, though production is not currently underway. At the same time, E! greenlit new dating series “Love Limo,” originally set to air next year and hosted and executive produced by Todd Chrisley. The network also picked up a fourth season of “Growing Up Chrisley,” which was on track to debut this summer.

Julie and Todd Chrisley await sentencing on Oct. 6.