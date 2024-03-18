“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz and “Scandal” actress Katie Lowes have been cast in Starz upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives,” the network announced Monday.

Metz and Lowes have boarded the upcoming drama show as series regulars alongside Jaime Ray Newman (“Dopesick”) and George Ferrier (“One of Us Is Lying”), joining previously announced cast members Malin Åkerman, Brittany Snow, Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit.

Based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, “The Hunting Wives” follows Sophie, a mother and wife whose family move from the East Coast to deep East Texas prompts her to succumb to socialite Margo Bank’s irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction and murder, according to the official logline.

Production on series is currently underway in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Metz is set to play Starr, a proud working-class woman and staunch Christian who, despite remaining involved at church, is not welcomed in the high-society world of the Hunting Wives.

Starr finds herself clashing fiercely with Jill (Lowes) who is described as the “queen of the mega church,” despite being trapped in a loveless marriage with Reverend Clint. As a result, Jill becomes overly invested in the life of her son, Brad (Ferrier). While Brad presents as the perfect All-Texan boy, he harbors several secrets, including an emotionally incestuous relationship with his mother Jill, and an affair with one of his mother’s best friends, per the logline.

Newman rounds out the cast as Callie, who ranks as second in command of the Hunting Wives, below Margo, with whom she falls deeply in love.

Rebecca Cutter serves as writer and showrunner, and executive produces the series alongside Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” “The Matrix,” “Edge of Tomorrow”), who EPs for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. “The Hunting Wives” is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Lowes is represented by the Gersh Agency, Framework Entertainment, the Lede Company and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Dunham.