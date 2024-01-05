‘Speed Racer’ Actor Christian Oliver Dies in Plane Crash With 2 Young Daughters

The performer, also known for his role in “The Good German,” was 51

Christian Oliver
Christian Oliver attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters" (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Christian Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klepser, died in a plane crash Thursday along with his two young daughters, according to multiple media reports. The owner and pilot of the plane, Robert Sachs, also perished in the crash.

Oliver was best known for starring in the 2008 movie “Speed Racer.”

The single-engine plane took off from the tiny island of Becquia and was bound for St. Lucia as its final destination, which was 65 miles north. It crashed into the sea off the coast of a Caribbean island, according to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Shortly after taking off, the plane “experienced difficulties” and fell into the ocean. All three passengers as well as the pilot were pronounced dead. Klepser’s daughters, Madita and Annik, were 10 and 12.

An investigation into the plane crash was started.

As an actor, Oliver starred as the character Snake Oiler in the 2008 live-action version of “Speed Racer.” Additionally, he starred as Emil Brandt in Steven Soderbergh’s neo-noir crime drama “The Good German,” a film that also featured performances by George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Tobey Maguire. He also starred in Bryan Singer’s 2008 thriller set in Nazi Germany “Valkyrie.” In that film, he starred as Sergeant-Major Arthur Adam.

Oliver was also known for his television work. In 2015 he starred as Steiner in Netflix’s cult sci-fi hit from the Wachowskis, “Sense8.” He also starred in Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” in 2020, a conspiracy drama that follows a group of Nazi hunters living in New York City in the 1970s.

Days before his death, Oliver posted a message to his friends, family and fans on Instagram. “Let love rule. Wishing you all the best in 2024!” Oliver’s final post reads.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

