Ratings: NBC’s Christmas-Tree Lighting Is Wednesday’s Star With 6 Million Viewers

And ”Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around“ wins at 10 p.m.
Become a member to read more.
NBC lit up the Nielsen sheets on Wednesday with its annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree-lighting special. A Kelly Clarkson special at 10 p.m. kept the momentum going, and NBC won primetime outright.
Led by “The Masked Singer,” Fox finished second in ratings among adults 18-49 last night, but CBS did better in total viewers.
Find out who was booted last night from the silly Fox singing competition here.
NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8 rating and 6 million total viewers. “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” at 10 earned a 0.6 rating and 4.3 million total viewers.
Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6 and third in total viewers with 3 million. “The Masked Singer” at 8 drew a 0.8 rating and 4 million total viewers. At 9, “Alter Ego” had a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.
CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5 and second in total viewers with 4.1 million. “Survivor” at 8 landed a 0.8 rating and 5.5 million total viewers At 9, “Tough as Nails” got a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. “CSI: Vegas” at 10 received a 0.4 rating and 4 million total viewers.
ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 2.4 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.5 rating and 3.1 million total viewers. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” had a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 picked things back up with a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers. “Home Economics” at 9:30 received a 0.3 rating and 2.1 million total viewers. At 10, “A Million Little Things” settled for a 0.2 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.
The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 331,000. Special “Beebo Saves Christmas” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 232,000 total viewers. Another special at 9, “World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas,” got a 0.1 rating and 430,000 total viewers.
We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio