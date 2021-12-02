Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 24

Photo by: Michael Greenberg/NBC

Ratings: NBC’s Christmas-Tree Lighting Is Wednesday’s Star With 6 Million Viewers

by | December 2, 2021 @ 9:04 AM

And ”Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around“ wins at 10 p.m.

NBC lit up the Nielsen sheets on Wednesday with its annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree-lighting special. A Kelly Clarkson special at 10 p.m. kept the momentum going, and NBC won primetime outright.

Led by “The Masked Singer,” Fox finished second in ratings among adults 18-49 last night, but CBS did better in total viewers.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Dr Oz

‘Dr Oz’ Hits New Season Low in Ratings
Cuomo

Should Chris Cuomo Survive His CNN Suspension?
christmas-in-rockefeller-center

How to Watch ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center': Is the Christmas Tree Lighting Streaming?
arcane wheel of time

‘Arcane’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ Lead This Week’s Most In-Demand New TV Shows
La Brea - Season 1

Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Season 1 Finale Recovers From Last Week
dr oz mehmet oz

Does Dr Oz’s Senate Run Spell the End of His Hit TV Show?

Annie’s Got Company: Live TV Musicals Ranked by Ratings, From ‘Little Mermaid’ to ‘Rent’ (Photos)
That's My Jam - Season 1

Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’ Premiere Anchors NBC Ratings Win
Raiders Cowboys football

CBS’ Raiders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Matchup Is Most-Watched NFL Regular-Season Game Since 1993
jack dorsey twitter

What’s Next for Twitter After CEO Jack Dorsey’s Exit?

Ratings: CW’s ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ Movie Reboot Welcomes 957,000 Viewers