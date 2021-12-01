Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Season 1 Finale Recovers From Last Week

But NBC settles for primetime ratings tie with ABC

CBS again aired reruns. Fortunately for them, even encores of “FBI,” “FBI International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” draw a pretty strong tally of eyeballs. Those are generally the older kind, so CBS performed (and generally performs) much better in terms of total viewers vs. adults 18-49.

The “La Brea” Season 1 finale recovered a bit from last week’s penultimate episode , with its 4.8 million total viewers matching the season-long average. Still, NBC ended up in a ratings tie with ABC across all of primetime.

NBC and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 4.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.6 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.7 rating and 6.6 million total viewers. “La Brea” at 9 had a 0.5 rating and those 4.8 million viewers. An encore of “New Amsterdam” followed.

For ABC, “The Bachelorette” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.9 million total viewers. The George Michael episode of “Superstar” at 10 got a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in total viewers with 2.3 million. “The Resident” at 8 received a 0.5 rating and 3.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Our Kind of People” had a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and second in total viewers with 3.8 million, airing all reruns.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in viewers with 508,000. “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 738,000 total viewers. “Riverdale” at 9 got a 0.1 rating and 278,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.