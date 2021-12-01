La Brea - Season 1

Photo by: Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Ratings: ‘La Brea’ Season 1 Finale Recovers From Last Week

by | December 1, 2021 @ 9:01 AM

But NBC settles for primetime ratings tie with ABC

The “La Brea” Season 1 finale recovered a bit from last week’s penultimate episode, with its 4.8 million total viewers matching the season-long average. Still, NBC ended up in a ratings tie with ABC across all of primetime.

CBS again aired reruns. Fortunately for them, even encores of “FBI,” “FBI International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” draw a pretty strong tally of eyeballs. Those are generally the older kind, so CBS performed (and generally performs) much better in terms of total viewers vs. adults 18-49.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

